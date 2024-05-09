Gabriel Coffie Steps Up To Fight In France

Ghana’s Gabriel Coffie is stepping up his career with a bout against Trabucco from DR Congo in France on May 25, 2024 to determine who is the king of Africa in his weight class.

With 10 professional fights, Gabriel Coffie is number two in Ghana, and rated number 27 in Africa as well as number 338 in the world lightweight Division.

He says his next bout is to show the world who he is and capable of ding in the ring.

Trabucco is also undefeated with eight wins and three Kos.

Confident and fashionable Coffie thanked his coach’s Ransford Amugi and Nuhu Omaboe as well as gym manager and matchmaker cum promoter, Mubarak Yusif Nanor for the opportunity.

He promised to return home victorious.