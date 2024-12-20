Gabriel Osho Forms Strong Bond with Elisha Owusu and Gideon Mensah at Auxerre

Nigerian defender Gabriel Osho has quickly forged strong relationships with his Ghanaian teammates Elisha Owusu and Gideon Mensah since joining Ligue 1 side Auxerre during the summer transfer window.

Osho, who previously spent four years at English club Luton Town, revealed his close friendship with the two Ghanaian players in an interview with Flashscore.

“Elisha and Gideon are two of my good friends here. When I first came, they were probably the two that I spoke to the most. They’re good people and really good players as well,” Osho shared, highlighting the strong camaraderie within the team.

The 26-year-old is enjoying his time in Ligue 1, having recently scored his first goal for Auxerre in a 2-2 draw against Lens. The team has been performing well, sitting comfortably in the top half of the Ligue 1 table after 15 matches.

Reflecting on Auxerre’s progress this season, Osho expressed optimism about their strong start, noting that their initial struggles in the first few games were a part of the process. “It’s been a good start, but if you take the first five [games], it probably wasn’t as good. I think we found a way of playing now, and we’ve kind of locked in on the basics that we need to do in every game to get results,” he said.

Osho pointed out that discipline and teamwork have been pivotal in the team’s improvement, particularly after their relegation from Ligue 1 two seasons ago. “We’ve kept 11 men on the pitch which is always useful. The manager set a clear plan and we followed it pretty much. So when you do that and defend well, it gives you an incredible chance to win games and get something out of games,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Auxerre will face Ligue 2 side Dunkerque in the Coupe de France before entering a two-week winter break.