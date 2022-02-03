Gabriel T. Ruz Shares 3 Qualities That Every Leader Must Inculcate

An entrepreneur also needs to be a good leader who can lay a road map for others to follow. An individual should develop and hone their leadership qualities, enabling them to be better at managing people. Gabriel T. Ruz Jr. is one such entrepreneur who has worked diligently for years to be successful. He co-founded Magaya Corporation with his partners.

Gabriel T. Ruz Jr. was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from Purdue University Global. His expertise in automation technology, international business, and management has continued to be integral to his company’s success since its inception in 2001. The company faced many challenges during its primitive years, but it did not give up on its dreams.

The learning from his experience has taught Gabriel T. Ruz Jr. a thing or two about essential qualities a leader should possess. He would like to share three leadership qualities that one should develop:

Communication : An effective leader keeps the two-way line of communication open to his employees, making them feel at ease in the organization. Inhibitions while communicating will hinder the performance of an employee in a company. A leader should also clearly communicate his expectations, goals, and objectives. Employee feedback regarding day-to-day operations is also significant. Motivation : A good leader motivates his employees to get the best out of them in any scenario. This motivation does wonder for an employer to retain his employees. Especially when the company is going through a rough patch, it keeps the employees on track and focused. Visionary : An entrepreneur needs to have a roadmap for his business model. It facilitates the employees to understand the goals and objectives of the organization. His vision must inculcate confidence in his employees and help them work and build towards a common goal.

Gabriel T. Ruz Jr. hopes his two cents will help budding entrepreneurs and anyone in a leadership role. He urges people to learn and build upon other leadership qualities as well. He also says, “It is acceptable to fail and learn with experience when you take up the mantle of a leader. One must be persistent and not give up. The role of a leader in any form also helps build a strong character.”