Gabriel Tanko Kwamega Elected To Volta Region’s Council of State

Businessman and politician Gabriel Tanko Kwamega-Atokple has been elected as the Volta Region’s representative on Ghana’s Council of State, securing a decisive victory with 24 out of 35 votes. His election marks a significant step in bringing business acumen and fresh perspectives to the advisory body.

The highly competitive election saw nine out of the twelve candidates receiving no votes, underscoring Kwamega-Atokple’s strong support within the region. His vast experience in corporate leadership, gold sales, real estate development, and public service played a crucial role in winning the confidence of the electorate.

At just 36 years old, Kwamega-Atokple has already made a name for himself in business and politics. He is the CEO of Sesi-Edem Company Limited and the founder of TK Realties, where he has led initiatives in responsible mining and real estate development. His commitment to social development is evident through the Tanko Foundation, which focuses on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

A dedicated member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he has actively contributed to policy development and social welfare initiatives in Ghana. His election to the Council of State is expected to strengthen the Volta Region’s voice at the national level, with his business expertise playing a key role in shaping advisory decisions.

As he assumes his new role, many are looking forward to the impact he will make in bridging the gap between business, governance, and community development in the Volta Region and beyond.