Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah – Atokple Donates GHS 100,000 to Edem Agbana’s Ketu North Scholarship Initiative.

H.E Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, a Member of the Council of State and a Founder of Tanko Foundation has demonstrated his commitment to education by donating GHS 100,000 to the

“The Ketu North Scholar” (Edem Agbana Scholarship Scheme). His generous contribution was announced at the official launch of the initiative, where he served as the Guest of Honour.

Adding to his generous contribution, H.E Kwamigah-Atokple also donated $1,000 to a third-year student from University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale pursuing a Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science. The recipient, Jennifer Akorfa Amegble, will benefit from this additional support as she advances her academic journey in the medical laboratory field.This further demonstrates his commitment to educational empowerment and inclusive development.

In his speech, H.E. Kwamigah – Atokple highlighted the transformative power of education in breaking cycles of poverty and creating opportunities for young people. “This initiative is not just about financial aid; it is a commitment to ensuring that no student is left behind due to financial constraints. Education is the key to unlocking the potential of our youth and securing a brighter future for Ketu North,” he stated. His donation is expected to strengthen the scholarship fund, which has already provided full sponsorship for 22 Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) and support for over 200 students.

He commended Hon. Edem Agbana for spearheading the initiative and called on other stakeholders to contribute toward sustaining and expanding the program. The scholarship aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of free tertiary education for PWDs and the “No Fees Stress” policy for first-year students. It also reinforces the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which advocates for inclusive and equitable education for all.