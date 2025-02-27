Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah hosts high-level British Council Reps.

…As Ghana Prepares to Host 5th UK Study Alumni Awards

Ghana is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming 5th UK Study Alumni Awards, an initiative recognizing outstanding UK alumni who are making significant contributions in various fields.

As part of preparations, Member of the Council of State, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, hosted a high-level courtesy call with representatives of the British Council, led by Mr. Richard Kwasi Shiangbor, Director of Programmes and Partnerships.

With the awards expanding to over 100 countries and running in 23 nations in 2025, the global initiative highlights the transformative power of international education and collaboration. Winners will gain exclusive professional networking opportunities in the UK in 2026, further strengthening cross-border partnerships.

During the discussions, Kwamigah-Atokple commended the British Council’s dedication to fostering knowledge exchange between Ghana and the UK. He emphasized the crucial role that UK alumni play in driving innovation, social impact, and sustainability within Ghana and beyond.

“Beyond recognition, structured support is vital to turning great ideas into meaningful change,” Kwamigah-Atokple stated.

In a move to bolster Ghana’s participation, he pledged his full support to the initiative by connecting the British Council with key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers to ensure long-term impact.

A major highlight of the meeting was Kwamigah-Atokple’s vision for the Volta Region, where he aims to sponsor students to pursue higher education through a partnership between his office and the British Council. The initiative will provide life-changing educational opportunities and empower young talents from the region.

As Ghana prepares to host the prestigious awards, Kwamigah-Atokple reaffirmed his commitment to education as a tool for change, stressing that investing in young minds is essential for sustainable development.

With preparations in motion, the 5th UK Study Alumni Awards promise to showcase Ghanaian excellence on the global stage, strengthening international ties and inspiring the next generation of leaders.