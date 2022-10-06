GABSU Veep, Nana Gyan Congratulates Sheriff Quaye

The Vice President of Ghana Boxing Supporters Union GABSU, Mr. Samuel Nana Gyan has congratulated WBO Lightweight Champion, Sheriff Quaye for successfully defending his title against Nigerian Joseph Oto.

The bout took place at Dezone at Korle Gonno in Accra, where Quaye won by a unanimous points decision.

According to Mr. Sammy Gyan, the Nigerian was very tough and gave the champion a good fight. He commended Sheriff Quaye for using a few antics and skill to beat his opponent.

Mr. Gyan who is a master drummer is very sure that Ghana will soon come out with new world champions. He is sure Isaac Dogboe will soon become a world champion again.

He commended boxers of Bromx Boxing Gym and advised all Ghanaian boxers to be disciplined and obedient to their coaches as well as respect everyone.

On the current situation of boxing in Ghana, he hailed the De-luxy Professional Boxing League as well as a few organisations like Box Office, Ace Promotions, Cabic Promotions, Bronx Promotions and Swavy Blu Promotions for their hard work in supporting boxers to reach the limelight.

“Ghana Boxing will be great and super, the future is always very bright because we always have amazing juvenile boxing grooming to take over from the aging champions” he expressed.

He wished Ghana Boxing well and prayed for understanding and unity among the GBA and others bodies affiliated.