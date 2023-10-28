GACC and partners to hold a Zonal Tax Forum to empower Business Women

As October dawns, the spotlight turns to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a crucial initiative to empower women-owned businesses in Ghana.

In a bid to address pressing issues of tax compliance, fairness, and transparency, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) with funding support from OXFAM in Ghana is collaborating with Revenue Mobilization Africa (RMA), Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA), Friends of the Nation(FON), Private Enterprise Federation(PEF), Ghana Enterprises Agency(GEA), Women in Mining, Women in Petroleum, Beauticians Association, and the Market Women Association to organize a Zonal Tax Forum for Women-Owned Businesses in the Western Region on 31st October 2023.

This forum is set to bring about positive change in a nation grappling with tax challenges, which have far-reaching implications for its development.

As Ghana takes a step closer to tax reform and empowerment for all, the Zonal Tax forum’s key objectives encompass empowering women through addressing gender disparities in taxation, budgeting, and revenue-raising measures; increasing awareness and understanding of taxation in Ghana with an emphasis on fairness, transparency, and accountability among women entrepreneurs.

It’s also aimed at encouraging improved tax compliance behavior in women-owned businesses and individuals through knowledge-sharing and interactive sessions; advocating for greater transparency and accountability in revenue collection and budget expenditure processes.

It will again provide a platform for women-owned businesses to engage with tax authorities and discuss tax-related concerns; and promoting progressive property taxation policies that take into account the unique circumstances of women entrepreneurs.

The Forum is however expected to host 35 participants, including representatives from various women-owned businesses in Takoradi, staff from GACC, RMA, GRA, Friends of the Nation, GEA, PEF, media personnel, and an experienced resource person in taxation, transparency, and accountability.

The upcoming Zonal Tax Forum for Women-Owned Businesses is therefore a significant step toward a fairer, more transparent, and economically robust Ghana.

It seeks to empower women entrepreneurs and promote tax compliance, addressing longstanding challenges and creating a brighter and more equitable future for all.