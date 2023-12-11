GACC and Partners undertakes a project to monitor corruption in west Africa

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), SEND Sierra Leone, Social Watch Benin and PARDA (Ghana), with funding support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), undertook a project to monitor corruption in procurement and service delivery in health and education in West Africa, specifically in Sierra Leone, Benin and Ghana.

The project was titled, “Uniting constituencies to fight corruption in health and education in West Africa i.e. Sierra Leone, Benin and Ghana”.

The main goal of the project was to ensure efficient spending in the Education and Health sectors by ensuring that procurement and service delivery laws and protocols are adhered to.

At a Regional Advocacy meeting to close out the project, the GACC and its West African partners issued a communique on improving the integrity and transparency in public procurement in West Africa.

The project partners recommendeded the implementation of robust legislation on beneficial ownership and conflict of interest; public access to beneficial ownership registers; and compulsory declaration of conflict of interest by public officials engaged in procurement.

The partners also made recommendations to other international entities who engage with West African leaders.

Find below the original communique. Communique_Improving Procurement