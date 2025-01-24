GACC Executive Secretary Calls for Reform of Ghana’s Asset Declaration System

Madam Beatrice Emefa Narteh, the Executive Secretary for the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), has called for immediate reforms to improve Ghana’s asset declaration system, pointing out significant flaws in the current framework.

In an interview on Akoma FM on January 23, Narteh discussed how the existing law, which mandates public officials to declare their assets and liabilities upon assuming office, fails to ensure transparency and accountability.

While Ghana’s Constitution (Article 286) and the Parliamentary Act 550 stipulate the need for asset declarations, Narteh argued that these provisions are insufficient as they lack proper verification mechanisms to ensure the accuracy of the information declared. “Declaring assets is not enough,” she emphasized. “It would be better if our president opts for evidence of declaration, along with a monitoring system, to prevent a repeat of the financial misconduct we’ve seen in past governments.”

She further explained that without stringent scrutiny, the current asset declaration system could be exploited, undermining its original purpose of combating bribery and corruption. According to Narteh, a new law should not only ensure that declarations are made, but also create effective mechanisms for monitoring and checking potential breaches.

In her view, the existing framework unintentionally allows public officials to amass wealth at the expense of national service. This, she argued, contributes to a lack of public confidence in the system. “Making known the number of asset declarations per institution could also help build public trust in the system,” Narteh added.

Narteh’s remarks have reinvigorated discussions on the need to strengthen anti-corruption measures in Ghana. Advocates for reform are now calling for a more robust asset declaration law, one that includes rigorous verification and monitoring procedures to ensure that public officials remain accountable for the management of state resources. Through these changes, supporters hope to restore trust in Ghana’s governance and promote greater accountability among those in public office.