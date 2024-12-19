GACC Executive Secretary Urges Government to Strengthen Legal Frameworks in Fight Against Corruption

The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), Mrs. Beauty Emefa Narteh, has called on the government to leverage legal and constitutional frameworks to address the growing issue of corruption in the country.

Speaking on the Ghanakoma Morning Show on Akoma 87.9FM in Kumasi, Mrs. Narteh emphasized the need for a comprehensive, holistic approach to tackle corruption. She raised concerns about the establishment of special anti-corruption teams like the Operations Recover All Loot (ORAL), questioning the credibility and oversight mechanisms of such initiatives.

“What’s their sense of reference? Why not allow state institutions fighting corruption to be in charge? We have these questions for the team,” she stated, suggesting that such efforts add to the public’s mistrust of institutions tasked with combating corruption.

Mrs. Narteh highlighted a worrying trend of declining trust in the country’s corruption-fighting institutions. She noted that many Ghanaians are now hesitant to report corrupt practices, fearing ineffectiveness or bias in the system. “Because of corruption, people who do not have the requisite qualifications are appointed to positions,” she said, adding that this undermines the integrity of governance.

To address these issues, she proposed that the government adequately resource anti-corruption agencies, equipping them with the tools and support needed to effectively prosecute corrupt cases. “We need to do a lot more to mitigate corruption,” she concluded, stressing the urgency of systemic reform.