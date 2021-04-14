The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has trained 20 people on contract monitoring tools in Asante-Akim Central Municipality as part of efforts to improve transparency in procurement processes.

The training which was aimed at building the capacities of participants to monitor the procurement processes and execution of projects by the Assembly in the health and education sectors was attended by representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), artisans, journalists, and others professionals.

Known as the Local Accountability Network (LANet), they are the local partners of GACC whose primary responsibility is to closely monitor projects being executed by the assembly to ensure value for money.

Ten out of the participants would form the community monitors and shall engage duty bearers at the Assembly for information on projects in the interest of transparency and accountability.

The project which is being funded by the Hewlett Foundation in partnership with the Africa Freedom for Information Center is being implemented in four African countries including Ghana, Uganda, Malawi, and Nigeria.

Madam Faustina Djabatey, Communications Officer of GACC, said the project seeks to encourage procurement data disclosure in public institutions to improve service delivery.

She said the citizenry needed to be well informed about the cost, planning, initiation, and implementation of projects in their localities to enable them to demand accountability.

The training, she said, was to take the participants through the tool for the collection of data on procurements for health and education projects in the Municipality.

“This training is to equip the participants to have a better understanding of the tool they are going to use to collect the data on procurement and also guide them on what information to request from the Assembly in the performance of their duties”, she stated.