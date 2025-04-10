GACL Boss Inspects Upper East Airport Site

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, visited the proposed site for the Upper East Regional airport to reaffirm government commitment to the project.

The visit, which comes amid renewed efforts to improve air travel infrastructure in the region, underscores plans to unlock the Upper East Region’s economic potential and enhance national connectivity.

The initiative, which has evolved over time, initially emerged when Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited proposed the construction of a modest airstrip in the Talensi District to support its operations. The Ministry of Transport later encouraged the company to upscale its plans into a full-fledged regional airport that would serve broader socio-economic interests. The idea gained further traction when President John Dramani Mahama, during his recent National Thank You Tour, reiterated the priority of establishing an airport in the Upper East.

During her inspection, Ms. Opare assessed the land to determine the requirements needed to launch the airport project. She commended the local community for their proactive engagement and highlighted the efforts of the Alagumgube residents of New Jersey, who voluntarily graded the land to accommodate the project. “I want to particularly acknowledge their commitment to making this dream realised,” she said.

Local authorities have also pledged their support. The Upper East Regional Minister, Donatus Akamugri Atanga, urged GACL to expedite the process, noting that traditional leaders are prepared to offer additional land support. He expressed optimism about the project’s potential, remarking that the new airport could become one of the busiest in the country and serve as a hub for expanding business activities in the region. The Paramount Chief of the Nangodi Traditional Area, Naba Yelzoya Kosom Asaga, echoed these sentiments, stressing the high hopes of the local people and the critical importance of the project’s success.

The proposed airport is envisaged as a vital infrastructure link that will bridge regional gaps in aviation, trade, and development across northern Ghana. The commitment from both government and local stakeholders points to a shared vision of regional integration and economic progress, promising new opportunities for growth and enhanced connectivity in the Upper East.