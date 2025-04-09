GACL Denies Drug Trafficking Claims, Threatens Legal Action

The Ghana Airports Company Limited has categorically rejected allegations of involvement in drug trafficking linked to two aircraft that landed at Kotoka International Airport, calling the reports unfounded and malicious.

In a press statement issued on April 8, 2025, GACL management challenged claims attributed to Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who asserted that company officials had provided misleading information about the flights in question.

GACL underscored that the issuance of landing permits falls exclusively under the jurisdiction of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority in collaboration with the National Security apparatus, and not the airports company. The statement affirmed that all security protocols were conducted by Aviation Security and National Security personnel, while ground handling was entrusted to Swissport, a third‑party service provider. “There was no evidence of any illegal substances on board both aircraft,” the company declared.

Addressing insinuations of internal collusion, GACL made clear that its Managing Director, Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, has “never met or spoken to Rev. Ntim Fordjour.” The onus, the company insisted, rests on those propagating the allegations to substantiate their claims with concrete proof.

In closing, GACL issued a stern warning to media outlets and individuals disseminating the accusations. “Ghana Airports Company Limited hereby serves notice that the company will not hesitate to seek legal redress against any media house, individual or any other entity for any intentional or mischievous publication on Rev. Ntim Fordjour’s false allegations and related matters,” the statement read.

The swift and unequivocal response from GACL highlights the critical importance of due process and factual accuracy in reporting on national security matters. It also underscores the complex interplay between aviation authorities and security agencies in safeguarding Ghana’s airspace.