GACL Treatment Against McDan’s 18-Year Commitment to Airport Land Unfair

In a developing land dispute, prominent businessman McDan is facing what his supporters describe as unfair treatment from the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) over land he has protected for nearly two decades.

McDan, who has been on the airport land for 18 years, initially chose not to attorn tenancy to any party except GACL, refusing to seek title from the Lands Commission as other tenants, like Action Church, reportedly did.

According to sources close to the situation, McDan paid for security to protect the land for over 12 years, during which GACL reportedly struggled to access their own property.

On two occasions, GACL representatives allegedly abandoned their vehicles on the land after being confronted.

Despite these challenges, McDan continued to invest in the area, constructing warehouses to deter intruders and negotiating with the traditional allodial owners from La, Teshie, and Nungua, who permitted him to develop the land after he compensated them.

However, recent moves by GACL to impose significant charges on McDan’s holdings have sparked accusations of unfair treatment, with some suggesting that a high-ranking political figure’s interest in the land is influencing the dispute.