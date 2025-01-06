GaDangme Pressure Groups Accuse Government of Targeting McDan’s Aviation in Alleged Plot to Control KIA

A coalition of GaDangme pressure groups has issued a strong statement condemning what they describe as a deliberate attempt by the outgoing Nana Akufo-Addo administration to sabotage McDan Aviation, a company owned by prominent businessman Dr. Daniel Nii Nshia McKorley (McDan).

At a press conference held in Accra, the group alleged that the repeated shutdowns of McDan’s Aviation were part of a grand scheme outlined in a controversial document referred to as the “Agyapadie Book.” According to the coalition, this scheme was devised to enable powerful individuals linked to President Akufo-Addo, described as the “Akyem Mafias,” to take control of operations at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Allegations of Conspiracy

The group claims that McDan’s aviation business was intentionally targeted because it stood in the way of the so-called Agyapadie Agenda—a plot to dominate key economic sectors, including Ghana’s main international airport.

Citing page 4, paragraph 3 of the alleged Agyapadie Book, the coalition accused the Akufo-Addo administration of removing key officials at the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), including former Managing Director Yaw Kwakwa and former airport security head Hopeson Adorye, to pave the way for allies of the president to take control.

Demands and Ultimatum

The GaDangme groups issued an ultimatum, demanding that McDan Aviation be allowed to resume operations by Sunday, January 5, 2025. They warned that failure to comply would lead to protests, including locking down President Akufo-Addo’s private residence in Nima after the swearing-in of President-elect John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, January 7, 2025.

“We will ensure that no relative of Nana Addo, including himself, will have peace on Ga land,” the coalition warned, citing mounting frustration among GaDangme youth over what they perceive as years of marginalization and disrespect.

Allegations of Cronyism

The coalition further accused the president’s friends and family of operating businesses at KIA, including duty-free shops, COVID-19 testing facilities, and services for VIP passengers. Prominent individuals named include the president’s daughter, Valerie Obaze; journalist Paul Adom Otchere; and Ms. Saratu Atta, a presidential aide.

They described these arrangements as an attempt to entrench control over state assets and undermine independent businesses like McDan’s Aviation.

Call for Justice

The GaDangme groups encouraged McDan to stand firm and fight what they called a “satanic grand scheme” to control Ghana’s economy through cronyism and manipulation. They vowed to resist any further moves to stifle local businesses and suppress the rights of indigenous GaDangme people.

Conclusion

The coalition concluded its press statement by thanking the media for their presence and urging national leaders to take swift action to address their concerns.

This development comes amid heightened political tension as Ghana prepares for a transition of power following the December 2024 general elections. With accusations of ethnic bias and economic sabotage dominating the discourse, the situation is likely to spark further debates on governance and fairness in the management of state resources.