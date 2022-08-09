Gadget Master opens first electronics outlet in East Legon

The Gadget Master, a leading gadgets and electronics company, has opened its new retail shop in East Legon, in Accra.

The facility is to serve customers in the nearby suburbs of Madina, North Legon, Atomic, University of Ghana and surrounding areas.

In a statement to the Ghana News Agency, it said the opening of the new shop was part of the company’s effort to enhance its visibility and presence to meet the needs of its diverse customer base.

The showroom is stocked with household, office and personal electronics such as home theatre, mobile phones, drones, television sets, computers and gaming equipment.

Mr Jerry Kofi, the Chief Executive Officer of The Gadget Master, indicated that the brand as a retailer was passionate about providing customers with quality and affordable electronic devices that offered value for money.

“At this point in our business, we believe it is about time we gave our clients what they deserve. Our dream is to extend our services beyond our immediate community, to be physically present in all parts of the country,” he said.

He added: “We will still offer delivery services, a limited warranty, and a discount for all corporate purchases.”

Mr Kofi said the company stocked numerous brands to provide customers a wide variety of options to choose from whilst providing excellent customer service as a customer-centric company.

He urged Ghanaians to take advantage of its upcoming promotions aimed at rewarding loyal customers.