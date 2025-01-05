Gadgets4Ghana Launched  To Bridge Digital Divid

In a world increasingly driven by technology, access to electronic learning resources has become a crucial factor in shaping the futures of young people.

‘Gadgets4Ghana’ (G4G), a newly launched non-profit organization, is stepping up to address this gap with the introduction of its donation drive aimed at equipping children and young adults with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital age.

The G4G initiative, a project put together by Kofi Fynn, Nigel Nettey, Maame Adwoa Owusu-Brefo, and Joshua Agbey, all students of SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College and Kwamina Fynn, a student of the Ghana International School operates on a simple but powerful philosophy, which says “every child deserves a chance.”

This belief emphasizes the organization’s mission to empower underprivileged youth across Ghana by providing them with essential electronic gadgets.

Speaking on the circumstances that led to the formation of G4G, Kofi Fynn said, “the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the fragility of our systems and the deep-seated inequalities that exist within them. The digital divide became apparent, leaving many behind as schools switched to e-learning options.

Seeing how it disproportionately affected those from underprivileged backgrounds, birthed G4G – a testament to the belief that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, deserves access to the opportunities technology provides.”

Through this initiative, G4G aims to enhance digital literacy and open up opportunities for children and young adults to expand their knowledge and skills.

Maame Adwoa Owusu-Brefo, one of the initiators of G4G said, “At G4G, we are driven to bridge the apparent digital divide in the country and equip every child with the tools they need to reach their full potential.

We believe that technology empowers. It opens pathways to endless opportunities for both personal and national growth therefore we need to ensure equitable access for all.”

G4G accepts donations of both new and refurbished electronic gadgets, including laptops, iPads, tablets, and phones. Additionally, cash contributions are welcomed to help support the repair, refurbishment, and distribution of donated devices.

Nigel Nettey noted the critical role partners and stakeholders, he said, “to kickstart the campaign, G4G has partnered with local schools, community centers, and organizations such as the The Akua Kuenyehia Foundation (AKF), to ensure that every donation makes a tangible impact.

Each gadget delivered will represent a gateway to education, self-improvement, and a brighter future for a child or young adult. Space Technics Systems, a leading IT Consultancy firm founded by Mr Rudolf Baah, is also partnering with G4G to refurbish used devices we receive, and will do this on a pro bono basis as their contribution to this cause.”

The initiative also calls on individuals, corporations, and institutions to join the cause.

“This is more than a donation drive – it’s a call to action for all of us to play a role in creating equal opportunities for every child in Ghana,” noted Joshua Agbey. With a mission to bridge the digital divide, G4G is already igniting hope among communities that previously saw technology as out of reach.