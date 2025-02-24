‘Gadgets4Ghana’ presents  electronic gadgets to  Akua Kuenyehia Foundation

Gadgets4Ghana (G4G), a non-profit organization with the aim of bridging the digital divide in Ghana, has donated electronic devices to the Akua Kuenyehia Foundation (AKF) in Accra.

This donation is in fulfilment of a promise made by the G4G team at the launch of the NGO and Device Donation Drive in January 2025.

“Today, we make our first donation of 12 electronic devices, 11 laptops, a tablet and accessories to support the Akua Kuenyehia Foundation’s Educational Booster Programme. I am encouraged that through this single act, we will be giving educational life-lines to a number of young women who ordinarily would have been challenged because of access to devices such as laptops,” Kofi Fynn, a founder of G4G said at the ceremony to hand over the devices.

The donation comes at a time when the Foundation is ramping up efforts to ensure that girls get a fair opportunity at the benefits technology innovation brings.

Nigel Nettey, also a founder of G4G, highlighted the inspiration behind the donation. He said, “As students ourselves, we understand the critical role technology plays in education today. We were inspired to create G4G because we saw a need and knew we could make a difference. We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received so far and are excited to continue working towards a more equitable digital landscape in Ghana.”

Akofa Bentsi-Enchill, the Executive Director of the Akua Kuenyehia Foundation stressed on the importance of bridging the digital divide particularly pointing at the access of foreign opportunities and scholarships for the young ladies that go through the foundation’s training.

She stated that, “Accessing foreign opportunities and scholarships for our ladies is crucial, especially after the training, we need to keep in touch with them to work on their skills which led to the creation of an in-house learning management system which helps us harness the skills of each student focusing more on STEM education” she said.

Maame Adwoa Owusu-Brefo another founder of G4G said, “This donation is just the beginning. We envision a future where every young person in Ghana has access to the technology they need to thrive.”

Priscilla Fianko, a coordinator at AKF expressed gratitude to the G4G for their support, emphasizing how this donation will go a long way to enhance the educational booster programmes of the Foundation.

The Administrator of AKF, Christiana Owiredu, recalled how such interventions make it easier for individuals to go through school without stress. She said, “When I was in the university, I had no laptop and had to rely on the benevolence of others to prepare assignments and presentations, it was a major challenge which I wish for no one.

Today, G4G is making it possible for some beneficiaries of the AKF to go through school without the stress of relying on others for access to laptops or the benefits of today’s digital world.”

Joshua Agbey, a founder, said, “The stories we hear, tell us that we are not just giving away electronic devices, but we are investing in our collective future as a people. We believe that by empowering them with digital skills, we’re equipping them to become agents of change in their communities.”

With a mission to bridge the digital divide, G4G is calling on individuals, corporations and institutions to support the cause to help empower underprivileged youth in Ghana.

“We believe that bridging the digital divide is a collective responsibility. We’re calling on individuals, corporations, and institutions to join us in this mission. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference in the lives of young people across Ghana. Let’s work together to create a future where everyone has the opportunity to succeed in the digital age,” Kwamina Fynn, another founder of G4G, added.

The G4G initiative was put together by Kofi Fynn, Nigel Nettey, Maame Adwoa Owusu-Brefo, and Joshua Agbey all students of SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College and Kwamina Fynn from Ghana International School (GIS).