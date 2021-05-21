Some residents of Gadi, a community in the Ga Electoral Area in the Wa West District has appealed to the government to consider providing the community with educational infrastructure to enroll more children in school.

The residents said, Primary one to Primary six children were accommodated in three classrooms due to inadequate classrooms at the school in the community.

They said currently, two classes were combined in one classroom, which according to them, affected effective academic activities.

Mr Ali Abubakari, a resident who revealed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, noted that the situation discouraged children from attending the school.

“One thing that is affecting us here is that, our primary school has only three classrooms.

“Primary one and Primary two for instance are put together in one classroom, they sit and face opposite directions. And that is how it is for all the classes. It is really worrying us”, Mr Abubakari explained.

He added that there was no accommodation in the community for teachers, compelling them to commute from Wa to the community on daily basis.

“But by the time they get here, it is already late, how many hours will they teach before closing?”, he queried.

Madam Fadilatu Bashiru, also a resident expressed concern about the absence of a school feeding programme in the school and said “If the children are given food in the school, they will be rushing to go to school if she or she does not eat at home.”

Madam Bashiru, appealed to the government to extend the school feeding programme to the school to entice the children to attend the school.

Mr Loggu-Naa Mumuni, the Assembly Member for the area, noted that the Gadi school infrastructure development was part of the community’s action plan, which had been featured in the Medium Term Development Plan of the District Assembly.

He, however, said the plan was yet to be executed.