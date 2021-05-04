The Biotechnology and Nuclear Agriculture Research Institute (BNARI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) will host the maiden edition workshop on tomato processing and marketing techniques, in Accra, from June 10 to 11, 2021.

The two-day workshop, which is being organized in collaboration with the Organization of Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD) is designed for food processors, hoteliers, restaurateurs, and health-conscious individuals who want to learn how to make their tomato products.

It would also provide an opportunity for interested individuals to acquire an employable skills to enable them to earn a living and improve their living standards.

In a statement issued by the Commercialisation and Communication Directorate of GAEC, said the newly developed tomato processing technology, which is a mixed-mode solar dryer called BNARI-Hemaa Kese Dryer, developed by a Senior Research Scientist of the Commission, Dr. Mavis Owureku-Asare will be unveiled.

According to Dr. Owureku-Asare, the solar drying technology is to help Ghanaian farmers, food processors, and individuals to preserve fresh tomato by processing it into dried tomato powder, which can then be made into value-added products such as canned tomato paste and sauce.

The statement said the technology would help reduce post-harvest losses, generate additional income, and provide a hygienic drying technology for tomatoes.

Other food products such as vegetables, roots, and tubers can also be dried using this dryer.

The technology prevents product contamination from specks of dust, birds, and livestock, and extends the shelf life of tomato” she noted.

“Participants will be given a hands-on training, served with lunch during the workshop, and provided with certificates at the end of the workshop,” she added.

Trainers for the workshop include; Dr. Mavis Owureku-Asare, Dr. Joyce Agyei-Amponsah, Dr. Freda Asem, and Mr. Kwesi Akomea Agyekum.

The rest are: Mrs. Adjoa Agah, Ms. Abigail Mireku –Ansong, and Mr. Abubakar Abdullai.