GAEC Ladies commemorate International Women’s Day

The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission’s (GAEC) Ladies Association, on Wednesday commemorated the International Women’s Day at Kwabenya in Accra.

Speaking as a Guest Speaker, on the theme ‘Embrace Equity: Innovation and Technology for Gender Quality’ , Mrs Charlotte Morgan-Asiedu, Director from the Office of the President, said 8th March was an important day of the lives of all women, marked worldwide in recognition of women and girls who had championed the advancement of Information technology.

She said the day commemorated the role of innovative technology in promoting gender quality and meeting health and developmental needs of women and girls in all spheres of life.

She said the use of Innovation had enhanced knowledge, improved processes and built capacity.

She noted that the increasing number and use of mobile phones and internet connectivity had facilitated access to health information and services noting that the adoption of digital health and other technological innovations had positively impacted electronic medical records, health data management, security and effective communication between the health workers, patients and community stakeholders.

Mrs -Asiedu, also noted that innovation had helped improve access to quality of health services and encouraged the participation of all and sundry including individuals, families, communities and stakeholders.

She said digital technology was opening new doors for improvement of women, girls and other marginalized groups.

“The digital age represents an unprecedented opportunity to eliminate all forms of disparity and inequality”.

Mrs -Asiedu urged all stakeholders, government partners and citizens to support gender sensitive approaches to close the existing digital gender divide.

In a welcoming address, Dr. Eunice Agyarko-Minta, President of the GAEC Ladies, said the commemoration projected all forms of inequality that existed in society.

She noted that every woman deserved to be given the opportunity to explore their talents especially in the technological age where nothing was impossible.

She said the world was gradually moving towards gender balance and equality for both men and women which included equal social status.

The Chairman for the occasion and Deputy Director General of GAEC, Professor Dickson Adomako added that women largely worked in planting the food, working in the fields , harvesting the crops , Cooking the meals etc., earn less and were poor and destitutes.

He said GAEC women were given equal opportunities like their male counter parts in management and contributing in the socio-economic development of the nation.

The international women’s day drew women counterparts from GBC, ECG, VRA, CLOSSAG, Liberty Films, Ghana Telecom, New Times Corporation, Ministry of Gender/Children Affairs and the GAEC Basic Schools.

Music was provided by Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana(CLOSSAG) dance band. \