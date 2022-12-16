GAF continues their unbeaten run in National Basketball Championship

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) continued their unbeaten run at this years Ghana National Basketball Championship (GNBC) after picking up an all important 78-41 win over team Central Region in the men’s category.

The security side again came all out to triumph over their opponents after defeating the Upper East Basketball Association team by a 13 points margin to end the final game on a successful note.

They would battle the giants from Ashanti Region in their next game which was scheduled on Friday.

Elsewhere in the female category, GAF gave the Ghana Technical Universities Sports Association (GHATUSA) team a very tough challenge, beating them 59-31 to also record their first win in the category.

The female side would also face the team from Ashanti Region on Friday, hoping to record their second win to continue their unbeaten run.

GAF after an impressive performance, had been tipped as one of the favourites to win this years championship, having been on top of their game in their last two encounters.

The 2022 Ghana National Basketball Championship is slated for 12th to 22nd December, 2022 at Cape Coast with 18 teams participating.