GAF Debunks Claims of Personnel Engaged in “Rampage Killing” In Bawku

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has debunked claims that its officers in Bawku are recklessly shooting residents following renewed tensions in the area.

Describing the claims as “false and diversionary” it revealed that the claims are meant to cause disaffection between the security agency and residents.

Contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Captain Michael Larbi of the Ghana Navy, it stated that its personnel at 11 Mechanised Batallion with the help of the police conducted a series of cordon and search operations which resulted in the arrest of 10 persons who have since been handed over to the police.

GAF expressed that its operation was triggered as a result of renewed clashes and shooting in Bawku. The recent shootings have led to the death of two persons while five others including three military officers sustained some injuries. GAF indicated that two of the injured soldiers have been medevacked to Accra.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to state categorically that these cordon and search operations have been carefully planned in accordance with the rules of engagement in order to rid the Bawku Municipality of the armed assailants engaged in the sporadic shootings. The allegations being circulated on social media that GAF personnel are on the rampage killing people and animals are false and diversionary, and must accordingly be ignored”. GAF

According to GAF, the operation resulted in an exchange of fire between personnel and armed assailants at Sabongari, a surburb of Bawku. The statement explained that some of the suspects who had been hit by bullets were traced to the Akunye Memorial Hospital, where they were placed under armed guard. Another, a woman, was sent to the Vineyard Hospital for treatment.

Following this, it indicated that although the situation has been brought under control, the troops of 11 Mechanised batallion remain on high alert to deal with any situation that may rise.

“GAF, in conjunction with other security agencies, will continue to work hard in ensuring peace and protecting the people of Bawku to enable them go about their normal duties, and, therefore, requires the support and cooperation of all peace-loving Ghanaians in this quest”. GAF

First deputy speaker requests presence of National Security Minister

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, has directed the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah to appear before the House, as a matter of urgency, over the security situation in Bawku in the Upper East Region. However, Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak aditionally requested the presence of the Defence Minister and Interior Minister in parliament.

Prior to this, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, lamented the deteriorating security situation in Bawku. He noted that Bawku is becoming a toxic place for all persons due to renewed conflicts among the locals, a situation he said, must be dealt with immediately.