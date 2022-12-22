GAF holds technical training for Officials ahead of African games

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has held a technical training for newly selected officials of the federation.

This to gain more insight in the sport ahead of the 2023 African Games to be hosted by Ghana.

GAF over the years, had been tagged as one of the fastest developing federations in Ghana, with a record of over 170 medals in four African championships.

World Armwrestling referee, Mr. Husseini Akuetteh Addy took the trainees through the field of refereeing as they were thought the rules and regulations to consider when playing the sport.

The other section of the training was the table recording stage where officials were taken through the various stages of calculations as a way of building their knowledge in Armwrestling.

Mr. Kofi Addo Agyekum, Vice President of GAF speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports said the training was part of the federation’s effort to help minimize errors caused by officials in major tournaments.

“Armwrestling becomes a very special sport for people to enjoy, so now the athletes would be well trained and they know what to do, you would minimize injuries because there is knowledge and the technique you should know so that there would be minimum fouls for the sport to be played very well.”

He assured that GAF was still preparing ahead of the African Games in August, thereby the need to organise a championship before the main show.

Mr. Charles Osei-Asibey who doubles as the President of the African Armwrestling Federation recommended these training sessions in the Africa zone to help in organizing a smooth and successful tournament next year.

Armwrestling had been selected among the 25 sporting disciplines to be competed for at the African Games next year.