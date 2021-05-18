Ghana Armed Forces
The Nursing and Midwifery Training College, 37 Military Hospital, has commenced the sale of online admission application via e-vouchers for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in a press release signed by Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quashie, Public Relations Officer, GAF, said the application via e-voucher could be obtained at all branches of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) nationwide and the College’s accounts office at a cost of Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 200.00) per voucher.

Col. Aggrey-Quashie said the closing date for the submission of the applications would be Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

“The public is hereby cautioned that no agents or individuals have been commissioned to sell the E-vouchers aside the mentioned authorised sources,” he added.

