GAF provides minimart for former Olympic boxer Prince Amartey

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defence Staff, has commissioned a fully stocked minimart at the Volta Barracks for Ex-Corporal Prince Amartey, a former Olympic boxer.

Ex Cpl. Amartey won a bronze medal for Ghana at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich and also participated in the Games in Mexico City as well as the Armed Forces Games in Rotterdam in 1971.

He left the Army in 1974 at the height of his fame and thus did not qualify for a pension as he did not serve the 18 years required to qualify.

Prince Amartey, 77, resorted to menial jobs in Ho to survive and suffered health challenges before his plight was brought to light.

Vice Admiral Amoama, handing over the minimart valued at GHC 25,000, charged stakeholders to ensure that the shop was well managed to meet the needs of the ageing Olympian.

He said the donation coincided with Ghana’s achievements at the ongoing Olympics, notably the winning of a bronze medal by young boxer Samuel Takyi, which had become the first in close to three decades.

The CDS thanked Prince Amartey for his service to the nation and said the GAF would sustain support for its retired soldiers.

He also commended Mr Alberto Mario Noretti, Volta Regional Correspondent of the Ghanaian Times newspaper for the expose’, and also the 66 Artillery Regiment for expediting work on the minimart project.

“The Ghana Armed Forces will continue to assist its retired soldiers who sacrificed their youthful lives in the service of our dear nation Ghana.

“A nation that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for. We are here to honour Ex Cpl Prince Amartey for him to taste a bit of the fruit of his labour before being called to meet with his maker

“Thank you for your dedicated service to Ghana and the Ghana Armed Forces. We will continue to celebrate you and the successes that you brought to our dear nation. It is my hope that this gesture from us will go a long way to assist you to live a well-deserved comfortable life,” Vice Admiral Amoama stated.

He advised soldiers to take advantage of the various programmes and schemes provided by the GAF to secure retirement.

Major Rtd. Amakai Amartefio, a former sports Minister during the PNDC era, who together with the late President Jerry John Rawlings, nurtured Prince Amartey’s boxing career, praised the CDS for promptly responding to his needs.

Lt. Col. Sarpong Appiah, Commander of the 66 Artillery Regiment, said the minimart was a request by the family of Prince Amartey and located inside the Volta Barracks for security and effective supervision.