GAF Refuses Armed Robbery Tag

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has discredited a news item making rounds concerning an attempted robbery at a Mining Site at Nyamesom in the Ashanti Region by a 27-year-old man alleged to be a soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to GAF, an investigation conducted to unravel the true identity of the suspect shows that no soldier was involved in the robbery incident.

GAF also warned against the unlawful use of military accoutrements without adding that such actions are tantamount to facing the full wrath of the law.

A press release issued by the Ghana Armed Forces urges the public to promptly report suspicious persons in military uniforms to the nearest military unit or police station for the necessary action to be taken.