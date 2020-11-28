The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) School of Ordinance has graduated 160 officers and men at its second graduation ceremony in Accra.

The School, under the Military Academy and Training School (MATS), prior to its affiliation to the Accra Technical University (ATU) in 2018, provided only military training programmes to its personnel but the synergy provides students with skills to equally work in civilian life.

The ceremony was on the theme: “Building Opportunity for Life after military service”.

Professor Samuel Nii Odai, the Vice-Chancellor, ATU, said the graduates had successfully completed programmes of Bachelor of Technology in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, Advanced Diploma and Diploma in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, and Fashion Designing Diploma in Leather Works from the Faculties of Business and Applied Arts, ATU.

He said the officers and men who enrolled for the 2019/2020 academic year were equipped with knowledge and skills to make them “relevant in the Military and after their service in the Armed Forces.”

Prof Odai said military service was a unique lifestyle and transition into civilian life after many years of service might seem extraordinary and uncomfortable to personnel, however the training received would make it easier.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the new alumni to leverage on networks they created during the period of study to build a better future.

Major General William Omane Agyekum (RTD), immediate past commandant, MATS and guest speaker for the graduation, urged the graduates to plan for their retirement by cultivating the habit of saving and making cautious investments.

He said no matter how long it took, retirement was inevitable and that if they failed to plan for retirements, then they planned to fail in retirement.

Major General Charles Kodjo Awity, Commandant, MATS, said plans were advanced to relocate the School to a much more befitting facility.

Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwah, the Chief of Defence Staff, and Guest of Honour, expressed gratitude to all who had contributed to the success of the 2019/2020 academic year and the graduation ceremony.

He urged the graduates to serve as good ambassadors and to continually seek self-development and keep faith in all they did.

Students awarded for their exceptional performance in various programmes were; Flight Lieutenant Prince Opoku Agyemang, Bachelor of Technology in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management and Valedictorian; Ms Lariba Babilla, Advanced Diploma in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management.

Others were Corporal Jeffery Mahlon Adjei Banfro, Diploma in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management; Leading Aircraftman, Joseph Donkor, Diploma in Fashion Designing; and Corporal Boache Kidisil Yaw, Diploma in Leather Works.