The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Professional Studies to restructure the Forces Pay Corps Technical Courses.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defense Staff, GAF signed on behalf of the Armed Forces, while Professor Abednego Amartey signed for the UPSA.

This would enable the affiliation of the GAF Haizel School of Finance with the UPSA for the roll out of several courses.

They include Diploma in Accounting, Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Finance and Masters in Business Administration, with options in Auditing, Finance and Accounting to be awarded by the UPSA.

Vice Admiral Amoama said the collaboration demonstrated UPSA’s interest in higher education and desire to develop and maintain a highly educated fighting force, capable of measuring up to the standards of all militaries worldwide.

He said the Haizel School of Finance, formerly Technical Training School of the Forces Pay Corps, remained the only institution in GAF that provided in-service training in Finance and Accounting to officers.

Vice Admiral Amoama said the collaboration tied with the High Command’s vision of maintaining highly motivated, professional and well equipped officers with the requisite skills and expertise to perform their duties efficiently and effectively.

He said academic and training institutions in the GAF were being upgraded and their curriculum expanded to meet the contemporary challenges in all the specialised areas of the military profession.

“UPSA is a reputable public institution that provides quality academic and professional higher education in Ghana,” he said.

“The University has achieved the reputation as the oldest Ghanaian institution in the training of accounting and finance professionals in Ghana and abroad,” he said.

The collaboration, he said, would, therefore, strengthen the mutual relationship and lead to a more meaningful partnership for exploration of opportunities in both institutions.

“We assure the leadership of UPSA that GAF will work closely with the University to ensure that the terms of the agreement are strictly adhered to and the required standards maintained at all times,” he said.

Prof Amartey expressed satisfaction with the collaboration and pledged to deliver on its mandate by keeping the standards of the University for mutual benefits.

“We will give our best commitment and go the extra mile to make sure that the collaboration succeeds.