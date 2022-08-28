GAF Table Tennis Players Show Class at Homowo Championship

Corporal Celia Baah Danso and Corporal Eva Adom Amankwah both of the Ghana Armed Forces table tennis team excelled massively as they picked the first and second positions respectively at the recently ended Gt. Accra Table Tennis Homowo championship.

The championship organized by the Greater Accra Table Tennis Association on Saturday, 27th August, 2022 at the Accra Sports stadium was geared towards the celebration of the ‘Ga Homowo’ Celebrations in the capital.

The event also formed part of the association’s objective of unearthing talents and promoting the sport in the region.

Cynthia Kwabi of the Ghana Immigration who represented the country at the recently ended 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was no test for Celia Baah Danso as she beat her 3-0 to book her final berth.

Eva Adom Amankwah also cruised to the finals after a 3-1 victory over Emerald Bortey in the semi-final.

Both GAF players thrilled fans and table tennis enthusiasts with their rallies as they both displayed high level of sportsmanship in the grand finale.

Celia, the 2020 Chairman’s cup winner, however, managed to pull through with some tough rallies over her counterpart, Eva Adom Amankwah.

The game played out of best of 5, settled at 3-0 in favour of sensational Celia Baah Danso.

Celia Baah Danso’s win has been described as a great come back in her table tennis career.

She took home medal, trophy and cash prize.

Eva Adom Amankwah who came second also took home medal and cash prize.