GAF Table Tennis Team Has Been Successful – Tagoe Moses 

According to the head coach of the Ghana Armed Forces table tennis team, Staff Sergeant Tagoe Moses, his side has improved tremendously over the past few years under his tenure.

The team has transformed after few years of being in charge.

Outlining major developmental roles and activities for his players has enabled them to be major competitors in the regional league as well as National competitions.

Under his leadership roles, Augustina Baidoo, Eva Adom-Amankwah and Celia Baah Danso have all been instrumental in every competitive tournaments both in and outside the country.

They have also had wonderful stints with both the junior and senior the National teams.

Baidoo, Celia and Eva have individually won major throphies which includes, the 2022 Sheroes cup, Chairman’s cup and National championship among others respectively.

In an interview with this portal, Tagoe Moses stated that he is anticipating a very good table tennis atmosphere this year.

“I am very confident that this year’s activities will be very good for my players. We did really well for ourselves the past years. We won major trophies and laurels.

He acknowledged gratitude to his supervisors and management at the Ghana Armed Forces headquarters for the support.

“My management and leaders have been very supportive and encouraging, they gave us all the support, both financial and logistics. We wouldn’t have made it without them,” he said.

Rallying on the support and past performances of his players, he stressed that his side will continue to thrive for the best this year.