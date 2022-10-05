GAF to host International Defence Exhibition, Conference

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will from Tuesday October 11, host the maiden edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEC 2022) in Accra.

The two-day event to be held at the Burma Hall, Burma Camp, is on the theme: “Strengthening International Collaboration to Combat Terrorism and Transnational Organised Crimes.”

The event, according to a statement from the Forces, signed by Major Asola-Fadola for the Director of Public Relations and copied to the Ghana News Agency, is expected to bring together delegates from the top hierarchy of the Armed Forces, Governments, Law Enforcement Agencies, Academia, Military Solution Providers and other stakeholders in the defence industry from Africa and beyond.

Various international security experts will also attend IDEC 2022 as speakers and panelists, the statement said.