GAF’s Engineers Training School lacks infrastructure to train more personnel – Lieutenant Emmanuel Odum

Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Odum, Commanding Officer of the Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Technical Training School (EMETTS) has appealed for infrastructure support to train more personnel.

He said the School needed more essential infrastructure to boost its capacity to offer more skill-based training to Officers and to meet its quota of the expansion drive being undertaken by the Ghana Armed Forces (GFA).

Lt. Odum made the appeal when the Basic Class III Course, a Foundation Course and a first step for personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces to acquire a trade to enable them to pursue higher learning to enhance their career, ended in Accra.

The 2022/2023 academic year witnessed 172 personnel from the Tri-Service graduating from training.

They graduated as automobile mechanics and electricians, refrigeration and air-conditioning technicians, welding and fabrication, weapons fitting artificers and many more.

Out of the total, 136, including seven females were from the Army, 14 ratings from the Navy and 20, including two females from the Airforce.

The Commanding Officer urged the Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Training and Doctrines Command to engage the Military High Command to help with more infrastructure, tools and equipment needed by the School.

“We will need more classrooms and workshop space with more tools and equipment and in addition, a library, research centre and an auditorium for central lectures and other activities,” he said.

He commended the School’s partners such as the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group, Accra Technical University and West African Vehicle Academy amongst others for their support in training personnel.

Various awards were presented to students who distinguished themselves during the period of training.

Notable amongst them was Private Alhassan Faisal, who took home the Best student in Welding and Fabrication whilst Lance Corporal Steve Amponsah had the overall best student award.