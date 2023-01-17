GAHA Wraps Up 2022 League Season With Awards Night

The Greater Accra Handball Association (GAHA) on Saturday, January 14, 2023, climaxed the 2022 League Season with an Awards Night dubbed *Excellence Awards* at the Prisons Canteen.

The maiden event brought together dignitaries from National, various security services, players, and fans of the game.

The Excellence Awards is to recognize and reward the outstanding Clubs, Coaches, Players, and Referees for the year under review to reward their incredible performance.

Ghana Police Handball Club stole the Night with most of the awards. Police won three (3) awards as a team and five (5) individual awards, totaling seven .

Ghana Army Handball Team on the other hand won two (2) awards with five (5) individual awards.

A total of six (6) awards went to Ghana Prisons Handball Club, three (3) individual awards and three (3) team award.

Ghana Air Force had a total of three (3) awards. Two (2) individual awards and one (1) for the club.

Team Navy received a total of three (3) awards. One (1) club award and two (2) individual awards.

Kasland Handball Club were awarded the fair play team of the league season.

Cantonment Youth’s poster boy, who also plays for the National under 18 team, Puis Kumasi was adjudged the men’s discovery of the year.

Men’s Coach of the year went to DSP Anthony Quayenor of Prisons and Chief Inspector Joseph Addokwei Quaye of Ghana Police was crowned women’s coach of the year.

Best Referee pair went to CO Mary Adjei and PO1 Clement Aduam.

President of the Greater Accra Handball Association, Rama Kudolu congratulated the awardees and promised the playing body and stakeholders a better season this year.

By Victoria Nana Adwoa Kwofie