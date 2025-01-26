Galamsey Activist Alleges Government Sanctioned Mining in Protected Forest

Erastus Asare Donkor, a prominent advocate in the fight against illegal mining (galamsey), has raised concerns that certain factions within the new government are allowing mining activities to take place in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve.

According to Donkor, three groups have been sanctioned by government elements to mine illegally in this protected area, further exacerbating the degradation of the forest.

In a social media post, Donkor emphasized the severity of the situation, stating, “As we speak, three groups sanctioned by elements in the new government are still inside the Tano Anwia forest reserve mining illegally further degrading the forest. This impunity must not be allowed to fester!! This pic was taken this morning.”

The issue of galamsey became a focal point during the 2024 general elections, with widespread public outrage over the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining. The topic played a significant role in the defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with accusations of government complicity in the illegal activity. In his final State of the Nation address, outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo admitted that his government’s stance on fighting galamsey had cost the NPP seats in mining areas, where the practice is prevalent.

The then-opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) capitalized on the growing discontent around illegal mining, promising to take decisive action if voted into power. The NDC pledged to halt illegal mining within three months of assuming office and condemned the mining activities that had flourished under the previous administration.

It has therefore come as a shock to many that just weeks into their tenure, elements within the new government appear to be engaging in practices they previously condemned. Donkor’s allegations underscore a sense of betrayal felt by many Ghanaians who had hoped that the new leadership would address the illegal mining issue with urgency and integrity.

As the situation unfolds, the battle against galamsey remains a critical challenge for the government, with mounting pressure from both environmentalists and citizens to ensure that the promise of tackling illegal mining is honored.