Galamsey activities still affects water production in Takoradi – GWCL

Ing. Mac-Doe Hanyabui, Western Regional Chief Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has divulged that though the water level has been good at the various dam sites in the region with water quality being improved, there was still traces of galamsey activities affecting the quality of water.

He pointed out that reports from the Quality Control Unit of the Company indicate no record of heavy metal substance being found in the waters, however, the turpididy of the water was still high and called for continuous monitoring of the operations of illegal miners on our water bodies.

Touching on the latest development on the Sekondi-Takoradi Water Expansion project which was launched some ten (10) months ago by the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Mafo, he said the Ministry was fashioning out modalities in mobilising to site as the contractor and the consultant prepares to also mobilise to site.

Ing. Hanyabui who was speaking to the Newsghana in an interview at the sidelines of the GWCL Ladies Association Annual Delegates Conference in Takoradi announced that when that is done the Regional office would be informed on when exactly the project will be started.

He mentioned that the Region has five (5) districts namely, Takoradi North, Takoradi South, Sekondi, Tarkwa and Axim with a total customer strength of 40,191 and an average monthly private collection of GHc 3,637,663 while operating with nine (9) water supply systems made up of four (4) conventional surface water systems and five underground water systems.

He listementioned the conventional water systems as Daboase, Inchaban, Bonsa and Axim Water Treatment Plants with the underground water systems located Axim, Prestea, Bogoso, Aboso and Elubo while the Daboase and Inchaban Plants remains the biggest plants constituting the city operations and supplying about 85.5 per cent of the total regional production.

Mr Hanyabui announced that water demand in the city operational zone far outstrips supply due to population growth coupled with the old age of the Plants – the Daboase plant was constructed in 1969 whereas that of the Inchban was built in 1914 with no major expansion works since they were constructed.

However, he lamented that weak transmission pipelines continue to pose as majour challenge to the provision of water in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and the Western Region at large and said the Company could not do continuous pomping of water for a weak without having problems on the lines following frequent breakages on them, making it difficult to serve the population well.