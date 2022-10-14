Galamsey: Champagne for a greedy few, polluted water for many? 

For a country so concerned about moral virtues, we tend to be inconsistent, in principle, under the deep lens of “standing for what’s right”. We would do the wrong things or blindly watch it being done but you dare not, even in an expected outburst (of course) be offensive, include harsh sentiments or hit it too hard, lest you be crucified. If being morally upright means doing what is right, then we are far from it because GALAMSEY is just not right! Whether you own a concession or you sit aloof and stare at the mess, we’re all culprits, the future will question us. Illegal mining is a moral and ethical matter that demands ruthless-real-committed solutions to curbing it.

Aesthetically, we have lost the touch of being pleasing. It’s muddy everywhere. But for a sticker, you may not differentiate between a bottle of orange fruit juice and that of a sample of water from River Ankobra. It’s as sad, as it’s unfortunate. Though, it is in our hands. It’s alarming and we need to act now.

Least is said of the chemicals leaching into deep of our water bodies. Destruction of life under water, and poisoning our future. I could not have said it better than the visionary Thomas Sankara when he said, we must choose either champagne for a few or a safe drinking water for all. Today, we live the reality of this as a few greedy men have chosen to destroy our future in satisfaction of their epicurean appeals. How inane of us! How! How do we watch foreign nationals dig up our minerals illegally, maltreat our countrymen, pollute our environment whilst building and freshening theirs?

Are we not the generation that registered our displeasure and disgust when we learnt that we were a Gold Coast but exchanged it for gun powders, mirrors, what have you? Fair to say that was a better barter trade for we’re trading off our resources, concealed and unconcealed, for nothing. Sorry, not nothing, we gain polluted rivers, losing farmlands, losing lives and more. Imagine what future generations will say of us.

Have we not had enough of the political lip service solutions professed to the menace? What is your essence as President, Minister, MMDCE if you cannot stop GALAMSEY, knowing the obvious? If you are not the culprit or not benefiting off the act, why can you just not stop it?

Dear Religious institutions, are we not supposed to be caretakers of God’s creation? Why are you silent? We’re majorly all religious. We protect the sanctity of religion, as a social institution of such numbers, our religious leaders have failed us in stopping GALAMSEY. Threaten Politicians again that if our water bodies don’t get clean, your members would not show up in elections just like you do with anti-LGBTQ+ protests. (I mean, we know politicians will quiver at this and do what’s needful)

Dear fourth arm of government(media), must you be reminded that you control the public narrative on social issues and politics? Appreciable work thus far, but can you do more? It’s obvious your outfits may be the only arm of government that could get us the solvency we crave for.

GALAMSEY is only a perilous venture and needs urgent solutions to abating it. The solution is in our hands, and people in power know. It just needs to be stopped.

#StopGalamsey

#NoToGalamsey

#GalamseyIsJustNotRight