Galamsey: GES Hints Of Closing Down Schools Due To Water Pollution

The Member of Parliament for Sefwi Akontombra, Pious Nkuah, in collaboration with some security task forces, has arrested seven illegal miners for destroying farmlands and rivers, which serve as the only source of drinking water in the community.

The suspects, including six males and one female, were arrested at two separate mining sites at Nyame3gyeso, a small mining community in the Akontombra Constituency of the Western North Region.

Hon Pious Nkuah stated that the fight against illegal mining had just begun in the Akontombra District and promised to continue to its logical conclusion.

The MP said the operation was to dispel allegations of his involvement in galamsey and assure the public of his willingness to fight against environmental degradation.

Hon Pious Nkuah said he never supported illegal mining nor engaged in a barbaric act intended to destroy forest reserves and water bodies in the area. He challenged anyone with evidence of his alleged galamsey activities to report the matter to the police for investigation.

The MP revealed that the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service had warned of a possible closure of schools due to the pollution of the only river, which serves as the source of drinking water for the schools and local communities.