Galamsey Kills 4 Children

Four children have been confirmed dead in ‘galamsey’ pits in some communities in the Eastern Region within a space of one week due to the alarming rate of the activities, leaving authorities in the region in despair and much worried.

Despite the effort by the current government to bring the illegal and irresponsible mining activities under control, the situation in recent times has hit an alarming rate in the Eastern region as lives, water bodies, farmlands, and forest reserves are seriously being destroyed with the greatest impunity.

Within a week, four deaths related to galamsey activities have been recorded from communities like Akyem Kade, Akyem Nsutem, and Akyem Abompe, where all the deceased were between the ages of 9 and 14.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awaitey, visited a family at Abompe who unfortunately lost their two children in a galamsey pit close to the community. The bereaved family expressed deep worry about the rate at which galamsey activities are happening in the region, painfully claiming the lives of innocent children as well as destroying the future of the children in the mining areas.

The Minister, however, outlined measures deployed to curtail the illegal mining, nicknamed galamsey, in the region. She also vowed to bring the culprits to book.

Kwabena Adjei, father of the two young boys who lost their lives in the galamsey pit, explained how his children’s deaths had affected him and the community members. He also condemned illegal mining in their community and urged the government to find a solution to the problem.