Galamsey Kingpin Aisha Huang Dismisses Her Lawyer, Effah Dartey

Illegal mining kingpin, Aisha Huang, has changed her lawyer in her current legal battle.

Legal practitioners, Miracle Attachey and Hope Agboado are to replace Captain Nkrabeah Effah Dartey (rtd) who had, for five years, represented the Chinese national.

Although it is unclear, what led to the dismissal of Lawyer Effah Dartey, the newly hired solicitors are to take over the lawsuit against Aisha Huang.

Since 2018, Mr Dartey, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator, has served as the Chinese national’s attorney.

In her initial ‘galamsey’ prosecutions, which the State ultimately dropped, he has represented her in both the Circuit and High Courts.

Aisha Huang was also defended by Effah Dartey in connection with fresh allegations of unlawful entry into the country and mining, both of which are pending proceedings at the Circuit and High Courts.

Before the presiding judge informed the court that new attorneys have taken over the case, the attorney was due to cross-examine the first and second prosecution witnesses on Monday.

Aisha Huang returns to court on December 14, 2022.