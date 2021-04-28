A special military operation began on Wednesday to remove all persons and logistics involved in mining from Ghana’s water bodies.

This follows the directive of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

A statement signed and issued by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the operation, involving 200 soldiers, started at 0600 hours on the River Pra in the Central and Western Regions, respectively.

It is reported to be the worst affected water body.

The Ministry of Defence and the Ghana Armed Forces will provide a detailed brief of the developments and sustainability efforts of the operation on Friday, April 30,2021 at 1200 hours.

The statement said the endeavour was also in furtherance of the resolutions of the final communiqué issued at the end of the two-day National Consultative Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining held from April 14 to April 15, 2021.

The operation would ensure that mining on the water bodies was immediately stopped, the statement said.