Eight unidentified men died on Wednesday evening after an illegal mining (galamsey) pit collapsed on them at Ayanfuri, a mining community in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The young men are believed to be between the ages of 24 and 35 years.

A Police source that confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday, said the incident happened around 1900hours on Wednesday.

It said the deceased were trapped in an illegal small scale mining pit popularly known as Phase (4) at the outskirts of the Ayanfuri community.

The source said they were removed and rushed to the Dunkwa-On-Offin Government Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival and the bodies were deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.

The source added that the accident scene was being patrolled by the Dunkwa district Police patrol team while the investigations were ongoing.