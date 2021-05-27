Three persons engaged in galamsey activities were killed when an illegal mining pit caved in at Denkyira Breman in the Upper Denkyira West district of the Central Region.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Irene Oppong, Public Relations Officer or the Region said the Police at Denkyira Dominase received information around 06:50hrs on Wednesday and rushed to the site.

Police, subsequently arrested two suspects who are assisting in investigations.

The bodies of the deceased identified as Kwasi Yeboah, 45, Fabatia, 13 and a female adult yet to be identified have been deposited at the Dunkwa-on-Offin Hospital morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.

The Police PRO said a team proceeded to the crime scene together with officials of Natural Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and rescued some of the victims and also retrieved the bodies.

She said the Police arrested the suspects and investigations were on-going.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

