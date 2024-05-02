Galamsey Pit Swallows 4 Persons

Source: Acquah Anthony

Four people have so far lost their lives in a galamsey pit within a month in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

Land, water bodies, and forest reserves among other natural resources have been destroyed by the activities of illegal miners in the Western North Region. In the Sehwi Juaboso District only, within a month, four people have lost their lives in an abandoned galamsey pit in the area with their ages ranging from 2 to 19 years.

About two weeks ago, two people died in an abandoned galamsey pit in Juaboso, the district capital, and the recent tragedy happened at Sehwi Abrokofe, a farming community in the Juaboso District. Two young men, Seth Nyame better known as Kwabena Bour, 19, and Oliver Ntaadu also known as Junior 15 died after falling into an abandoned galamsey pit.

The community leaders performed several rituals, slaughtering fowl and pouring libation before the victims were rescued from the pit filled with water. However, they were all found dead. The rescuers spent two days to locate the dead bodies.

Even though the illegal miners are destroying a huge portion of the resources in the area, the menace has also claimed many innocent souls who carelessly walk around the shores of the mining sites.

Meanwhile, the political, traditional leaders and the security services in the district are also taking a bold step to properly regulate the activities of the miners.