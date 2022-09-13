Galamsey Queen Aisha Huang Appears In Court Tomorrow

En Huang, aka Aisha Huang, a businesswoman, who has been arrested for engaging in illegal mining will appear before an Accra Circuit Court tomorrow, Wednesday, to answer charges preferred against her.

Aisha, who was deported in 2018 for allegedly engaging in illegal mining, is currently facing two fresh charges.

She is being held on the charges of sale and purchase of minerals in Accra without license and engaging in illegal mining without license.

At the last sitting, the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright, could not take her plea because the court did not have a Chinese interpreter.

She is expected to stand trial with three other accomplices – Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hun.

The three accomplices, who were without legal representation, had pleaded not guilty to the charge of engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.

Aisha after her deportation, re-entered Ghana in 2022 and allegedly engaged in illegal mining at Bepotenten in the Amansie West, Ashanti Region.

The Office of the Attorney General has indicated it would take over the prosecution of Aisha’s previous and current cases in court.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has declared his support for the AG in prosecuting Aisha and her accomplices.

It is likely the AG will discontinue the case at the Circuit Court and commence trial at the High Court as was done in Aisha’s previous case.