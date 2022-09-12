Galamsey Queen Aisha Huang Will Face Full Rigors Of The Law – Akufo-Addo Assures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed the need for the prosecution of galamsey queen Aisha Huang, saying “I show you of my full support of the Attorney General in his determination to prosecute Aisha Huang and her collaborators who apparently insist on flouting our laws on galamsey and illegal mining.”

He was speaking at a conference held by the Ghana Bar Association in Ho, Volta Region, Monday, 12 September 2022, where he indicated that if found guilty, the galamsey queen must be made to face the full rigours of the law.

“I expect if they are found guilty, that the court will apply the full rigour of the new amended Act 995 which has increased substantially the punishment for breaches of the law,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General (AG) Godfred Yeboah Dame has called for the new docket on Aisha Huang with regards to offences she is suspected to have committed recently.

Aisha Huang, who was arrested and deported for engaging in illegal mining in 2018 returned to the country to engage in the same crime that led to her deportation.

She was re-arrested recently and facing two charges of mining without licence and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.