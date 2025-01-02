Galamsey’s Triple Threat: Destroying People, Undermining Equity, and Devastating the Environment

By: Let Truth Be Told Alliance (L.T.B.T.A.)

Galamsey, the local term for illegal small-scale mining in Ghana, continues to pose a serious threat to the nation’s environment, social fabric, and efforts towards equitable development. Galamsey refers to the illicit small-scale mining of gold in Ghana, with those engaged in this activity being termed galamseyers. The origin of the term ‘galamsey’ is attributed to the colloquialism “gather them and sell”.

While its impacts are felt nationwide, areas like Wasa Akropong in the Western Region, Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region, Bibiani in the Western North Region, Akwatia in the Eastern Region, and Dunkwa in the Central Region remain epicentres of this menace. To effectively combat galamsey, it is imperative to understand its effects and explore sustainable solutions tailored to specific communities.

Environmental Impact:

Galamsey wreaks havoc on the environment, leading to deforestation, land degradation, and severe water pollution. Rivers such as the Ankobra, Pra, Brim, Offin and Densu have been contaminated with harmful chemicals like mercury, lead, and cyanide, resulting in devastating consequences for aquatic ecosystems. This contamination not only endangers aquatic life but also exposes human populations to health risks such as cancer, neurological disorders, and skin diseases.

For communities such as those mentioned earlier, where agriculture and clean water are vital, these environmental effects jeopardise livelihoods and food security, as many people are forced to abandon their traditional farming practices, including cutting down their cocoa trees to engage in galamsey, bringing them back to the poverty line after they have spent the money they received in exchange for their farms.

Social Impact on People:

In mining communities, the social consequences of galamsey are dire. In these communities, noise and air pollution from mining operations contribute to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, the influx of miners often fuels social vices, such as commercial sex work, resulting in a rise in sexually transmitted infections, teenage pregnancies, and illegal abortions. Additionally this often leads to an increase in children born out of wedlock, fatherless children, vulnerable children, or Galamsey- born children (GBC) who may face stigma, poverty, and limited access to education and healthcare.

Beyond health issues, galamsey displaces families from their ancestral lands, eroding cultural heritage and disrupting community cohesion. This displacement also threatens food security, as fertile farmlands are destroyed or repurposed for mining activities.

Equity Concerns:

While galamsey generates short-term economic gains, these benefits are often concentrated among a few powerful individuals, leaving the majority impoverished and marginalised.

For many in mining communities, especially uneducated youth drawn to illegal mining for lack of alternatives, the practice perpetuates cycles of poverty and inequality. Galamsey also undermines national efforts to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6, which calls for universal access to clean water.

Addressing the Galamsey Menace: Solutions for Ghana

To tackle galamsey effectively in Ghana, a multifaceted approach is required that addresses the root causes while providing sustainable alternatives for the local population.

Employment Opportunities for the Youth:

The high rate of youth unemployment in mining communities is one of the main drivers of galamsey. To divert young people from illegal mining, the government and private sector must invest in job creation initiatives. Programmes that focus on vocational training in fields like carpentry, masonry, and renewable energy installation can equip the youth with employable skills.

Establishing small-scale industries in mining regions, such as agro-processing plants, can also absorb unemployed youth while boosting the local economy. These jobs must be those that pay well. For instance, establishing some of these industries and programmes without paying the youth well will not yield any solution when compared with their earnings from galamsey activities.

Investment in Agriculture:

Agriculture, a traditional livelihood in many mining communities, can serve as a sustainable alternative to mining. The government and development partners should provide farmers with access to credit facilities, modern farming tools, and training in climate-smart agriculture. Promoting commercial farming ventures and cash crop cultivation, such as cocoa and oil palm, can also create jobs and increase household incomes.

Establishing irrigation systems and marketing hubs in the area will enhance productivity and make farming more attractive to the youth. Yields from farmers must command good prices to encourage and keep the youth in production. For instance, boosting agriculture in mining communities without good prices for farm produce will rather worsen the galamsey issue.

Empowering Traditional Rulers in Decision-Making:

Traditional rulers hold significant influence in their communities and must be actively involved in the fight against galamsey. The 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana has been fair in giving them the mandate over their territories. It is therefore up to the chiefs to utilise these powers and stop galamsey activities in their various territories to save lives, reduce poverty, and ensure food security.

The chiefs can also use these powers to protect legal mining so that taxes from legal mining are used for developmental projects. Chiefs and opinion leaders in mining communities should be encouraged to use these powers to enforce regulations that protect the environment and ensure land is used responsibly.

National policies should recognise the role of traditional authorities in decision-making, offering them a seat at the table in discussions on mining and community development. Additionally, these leaders can act as intermediaries between the government and the local population, fostering trust and cooperation. For example, there are no galamsey activities in Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, and the Volta region of Ghana despite their mineral deposits, due to the involvement of traditional rulers in the fight.

It is also learned that the people from Asante Mampong and the Volta region have refrained from illegal mining activities for fear of being killed by the gods of their lands. The traditional rulers are the custodians of the lands; therefore, encouraging them in decision-making regarding the fight against galamsey yields positive results.

Strengthening Regulatory Oversight:

The government must bolster its regulatory framework to ensure mining operations adhere to environmental standards. This includes equipping the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Minerals Commission with the resources needed to monitor activities in mining communities. Enforcing strict penalties for illegal mining and prosecuting offenders without fear or favour will serve as a deterrent.

Public Education and Awareness Campaigns:

Educating the public about the long-term consequences of galamsey on health, the environment, and livelihoods is crucial. Awareness campaigns in schools, marketplaces, and churches can help change attitudes toward illegal mining. Empowering community-based organisations and youth groups to advocate for sustainable practices will also strengthen grassroots opposition to galamsey.

Reclamation of Degraded Lands:

To reverse the environmental damage caused by galamsey, the government and private sector must invest in land reclamation projects. Planting trees, restoring water bodies, and rehabilitating farmlands in Mining Communities will not only improve the environment but also create jobs for the local population.

Political Will and Anti-Corruption Efforts:

The fight against galamsey requires unwavering political will. Authorities must resist political interference and corruption, which often enable illegal mining operations. Transparent governance and accountability at all levels are essential for lasting change.

Sustainable Mining Practices

Sustainable mining practices aim to reduce the environmental impact of mining operations while also being economically and cost-efficient. If Sustainable mining is promoted, it will create various employment avenue for the youth, and protect the environment. This will subsequently discourage the youth from engaging in illegal mining to destroy their lands. Some practices that can help make mining more sustainable, protect the environment and bring job opportunities include;

i. Reducing waste

Mines can reduce waste by reprocessing tailings to extract remaining minerals and using waste rock for construction. The waste rock if used for construction will provide raw material for contractors to use for construction and that will reduce their cost of work and enable them to expand to employ more people.

ii. Reclaiming land

After mining, land can be restored to its natural state or repurposed for other uses, such as agriculture or recreation, bringing job opportunities and food for the people.

Illegal or illicit mining is actually a global problem, even in the United States of America, where people engage in illicit mining, although information about such activities is limited. America’s mining law, which dates back to 1872, is the main federal law governing locatable minerals. This law allows US citizens to explore for, discover, and purchase certain mineral deposits on federal lands. However, people often exceed legal boundaries, resulting in the loss of extremely huge billions of dollars spent fighting illicit mining annually.

In South Africa, illicit mining is popularly known as “zama zama” mining in isiZulu, meaning “take a chance.” The South African government has attempted to end illegal mining, but it has not been easy. “Vala Umgodi,” meaning “close the hole” in isiZulu, is a campaign launched in South Africa to combat illegal mining, but it has not yielded significant results.

The government loses over $2 billion annually to illegal mining. Recently, hundreds of zama zamas were trapped underground while attempting to mine. Initially, the government was reluctant to provide assistance, intending to deter others from engaging in illicit mining. However, after numerous voices argued that denying help violated their human rights, the government changed its stance and decided to provide assistance.

Conclusion:

The galamsey menace threatens the very fabric of communities, endangering lives, livelihoods, and the environment. However, with concerted efforts to create alternative employment opportunities, invest in agriculture, and empower traditional leaders, the tide can be turned.

Addressing galamsey is not just about ending illegal mining; it is about building a sustainable future that benefits everyone, especially the most vulnerable. Only through collective commitment can affected communities break free from the grip of galamsey and chart a path toward inclusive and sustainable development.

SeLaH!!!

Stephen Nana Boakye (Sky B)

+233550308147

Nana Yaw Boakye Yiadom Opoku Agyemang (N.Y.B.Y.O.A.)

+233243065430

ltbta.org@gmail.com