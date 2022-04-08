Galaxy Academy Beats Panthers In The Accra Basketball League

Gallaxy Basketball Academy continued their remarkable start to the season after beating Panthers Basketball Club at the Prisons Court in Accra.

In what seemed to be toughest game for the Tudu-based Galaxy Academy they prevailed over their counterpart beating them by 54-48.

It was the third successive win for the Galaxy Basketball Academy in Group A of the league having defeated Dunk Invaders of Jamestown and Dunk Spartans of Nima.

Panthers coming into the game had also not lost a game and were coming back off a win against the Swan Lakers, but Galaxy proved too strong for the highly experienced Panthers side.

The game started on a highly intense game as both teams wanted to control the pace of the game.

All three quarters of the game was filled with thrills as neither team was in control but Galaxy finished the fourth quarter the stronger side and emerged victors by six-pointer margin.

Galaxy face Turbo Jets in their fourth game of the season while Panthers lock horns with the undefeated UG team.