The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra were released in the UK on August 21 after a pre-order period that lasted a couple of weeks, and it turns out that the new S Pen series has performed admirably.

The Galaxy Note 20 lineup topped new pre-order records for the series in the UK, as it registered a 49% increase in pre-order numbers compared to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

The Mystic Bronze color option had the highest demand across the Galaxy Note 20 series, according to Samsung UK.

SamMobile reports that 46% of pre-sold Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra units came in Mystic Bronze color but the company hasn’t revealed how the other flavors have performed.

The company didn’t reveal which of the two Galaxy Note 20 models was more successful either.

The Galaxy Note 20 is available in the UK in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Gray, whereas the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White.

SamMobile believes this is great news for Samsung UK, especially after pre-order figures in South Korea fell short of the Galaxy Note 10 lineup by some 10%.

The Galaxy Note 20 is available in the UK in 4G and 5G flavors with 256GB of storage for £849 and £949, respectively.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available with 256GB and 512GB of built-in memory for £1,179 and £1,279.

Prospective buyers can shave up to £400 off the full price by trading-in an eligible device. The phones can be purchased from Samsung.com as well as Samsung KX, nationwide Experience Stores, and select retail partners.

Meanwhile, the two handsets are yet to be released in Ghana or anywhere in Africa officially.